Ex-NBA player Martin to visit India

Mumbai, Jan 11 (IANS) Former NBA player Kevin Martin will visit India, the National Basketball Association (NBA) announced on Thursday.

Martin will first stop in Mumbai on January 12 to interact with Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA participants at the Dhirubhai Ambani School.

On January 14, he will be a guest analyst on Sony SIX's NBA morning show "Around the Hoop".

He will then travel to Delhi on January 16 to attend another Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA programme at St. Paul School, followed by a visit to the NBA Basketball School at Apeejay School in Sheikh Sarai on January 17.

Finally, Martin will travel to Noida on January 18 where he will conduct a clinic for the nation's top basketball prospects at The NBA Academy India.

"I look forward to visiting India to promote the game of basketball. There's a tremendous amount of momentum for the sport in the country and I'm excited to do my part to help propel the game forward," Martin said.

Martin, a 6'7" guard from Western Carolina University, was selected 26th overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2004 NBA Draft.

Martin also had stints with the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs before announcing his retirement in 2016.

