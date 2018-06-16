Ex-Naxals happy on returning to mainstream

Kuldeep Mehta, a former Maoist who was indoctrinated into taking the path of violence, has returned to his village denouncing the ideology of the self-proclaimed leaders and saviours of Tribals. Mehta, who had joined the Naxal ranks long back, decided to surrender as soon as he realised the satanic ambitions of Naxals. He says Naxal ideology has nothing to do with the welfare of tribals and instead focuses at spreading anarchy and trouble. He also exposed the devious designs of this violent ecosystem, where the senior comrades lead a lavish life in towns while juniors, who are by and large illiterate, are exploited. Sustained efforts of government have yielded positive results of late as the number of Maoists surrendering and joining the mainstream has risen significantly. Naxals have further been pushed back by the assertive and valiant security forces of India.