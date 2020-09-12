Ex-Navy Officer Attacked for Sharing Cartoon on CM Thackeray

A retired Navy officer was attacked, allegedly by eight to ten members of Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena, for forwarding a cartoon mocking Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The attack took place on Friday night, in Mumbai’s Kandivali East. An FIR was registered at Samta Nagar Police Station, and four people including one Kamlesh Kadam have been arrested so far.

CCTV footage of the attack was shared by BJP MLA from Kandivali East, Atul Bhatkhalkar condemning the Shiv Sena for its violence against ex-Navy officer Madan Sharma as well as its demolition of actor Kangana Ranaut’s office.

Madan Sharma told news agency ANI, that he had received threatening calls after he had forwarded a message.

“I have worked for the nation my entire life. A government like this should not exist,” Sharma added.

His daughter, Dr. Sheela Sharma, also stated that members of Shiv Sena first threatened Sharma for forwarding a cartoon and later attacked him.

“We should have President’s rule. There’s no humanity left here,” she added.

Politcal Leaders Condemn Shiv Sena

BJP National Executive Member Kirit Somaiya tweeted a ‘warning’ to Mumbai Police for taking strict actions against the Shiva Sena ‘Gundas’ or else he’d sit on a dharna outside the Kandivali East Police Station.

Vijaya Rahatkar, National President of BJP Mahila Morcha also called out the “gundagardi,” saying that this does not seem like Balasaheb’s Shiv Sena.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s National Spokesperson, Vijay Shankar Tiwari reiterated actor Kangana Ranaut’s comparison of Mumbai with POK, stating that the people feel fearful in the city,

