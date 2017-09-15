Ex-Navy commando, disabled after 26/11 attacks, completes gruelling 72-km Ladakh marathon

Teotia was partially disabled due to the injuries he suffered during the 26/11 attacks and, under Indian Navy rules, could not be considered for active duty.

Before and on the fateful night of November 26, 2008, when 10 terrorists laid siege to the city of Mumbai, Praveen Teotia was part of the Navy's MARCOS, one of India's elite commando units.

After the 26/11 attacks, during which Teotia suffered four bullet injuries, he was assigned a desk job, a far cry from the life he was probably used to while being part of the secretive MARCOS unit.

Teotia was partially disabled due to the injuries he suffered during the 26/11 attacks and, under Indian Navy rules, could not be considered for active duty. He was reassigned to the post of a Petty Officer.

Restless at his desk job, the former commando decided that he would prove his worth in perhaps the only way he knew best. In order to show that he was physically fit enough for active service, Teotia applied for a Navy mountaineering expedition.

His application was, however, rejected. Undeterred, the former Navy commando began participating in marathons, taking part in his first endurance in 2014.

Sometime along the way, Teotia, a Shaurya Chakra recipient, retired from the Navy. But, he continued running, and this month, conquered the Khardung La Challenge, arguably one of the toughest marathons in the world.

According to the marathon's official website, the Khardung La Challenge is the highest ultra marathon in the world. Marathoners cover a distance of 72 kilometers, running around 60 of those kilometers at 14,000 feet above sea level.

Teotia completed the marathon in 12 hours, well under the 14-hour time limit, perfectly embodying the Kelly Clarkson pop hit, 'What doesn't kill you makes you stronger.'

Teotia's achievement was even lauded by cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, who posted on Twitter, "Impossible is just a word. If you have the desire to achieve something, then nothing can stop you. #PraveenTeotia, you are an inspiration!"