Ex-Minister Sanwar Lal Jat dead at 62

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Former Union Minister and BJP MP Sanwar Lal Jat passed away early on Wednesday here at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), authorities said. Jat was 62.

The Rajasthan leader, who had served as Minister of State for Water Resources in the Narendra Modi government, died at 6.15 a.m. after being in coma for more than a week.

The Ajmer MP was earlier treated at the Jaipur-based SMS Hospital following a cardiac arrest before being shifted to AIIMS in July.

Jat fell unconscious during a meeting chaired by Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah in Jaipur on July 22.

--IANS

as-rup-nkh/in