Ex-Manipur stars hail Neroca FC

Imphal, May 28 (IANS) Former Manipuri stars have lauded Neroca FC on its becoming the first club from the football crazy state to win the Second Division League.

Neroca FC defeated Southern Samity of Kolkata 4-1 thanks to a brace from Pritam Singh (25th, 36th minutes), and a goal apiece from Subash Singh (57th) and Felix Chidi (61st) here on Sunday.

The visitors had taken an early lead thanks to former Mohun Bagan striker Ashim Biswas (10th).

Neroca FC finished their campaign in the National Finals with 26 points from 10 matches including eight wins and two draws.

Second-placed Southern Samity trailed them by nine points having played an equal number of matches.

"It is a huge achievement. The win came at the right time which will prove worthwhile for not only the Club but for Indian Football as a whole," former India and Mohun Bagan star Renedy Singh said.

Veteran India defender Gouramangi Singh couldn't hold back his emotions while explaining Neroca's FC achievement.

"It is probably the best ever 'collective' advertisement of Manipuri football till now. I have been following Neroca FC since their inception. The management have shown a real intent the results are there for all to see. On a scale of 10, I would give them full marks -10 out of 10," he said.

"Since the zonal round, they have played like true champions and eventually lifted the silverware," he added.

Former India and East Bengal right-back Surkumar Singh described Neroca FC's win from a different point of view.

"Neroca's win will have a terrific impact on the youngsters who want to take Football as a career option. The parents will look forward to encouraging their kids to play the game with more seriousness," he felt.

"Had we had a Team from Manipur during out playing days, we would have emerged as the best Team. I wish I was 20 again and I could play for Neroca," Surkumar added.

Gouramangi credited Neroca for not losing hope throughout the season.

"Neroca FC came very close last year too but others pipped them to make the cut. I would credit them to not lose the hope. They had to push the limits this year to overcome the barrier and they rightly did so," he said.

--IANS

ajb/dg