Ex-Man Utd defender Rio Ferdinand to turn boxer

    Manchester, Sep 19 (IANS) Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand on Tuesday revealed that he is set to become a professional boxer.

    "It's happening... Can't wait to get started with the team @betfair have put together, @richiewoodhall and @meldeane ?? #DefenderToContender," Ferdinand tweeted.

    The star defender made 312 appearances for Manchester United from 2002 to 2014 before heading to play for Queens Park Rangers.

    The 38-year-old, who is yet to get his British Boxing Board of Control licence said: "When Betfair approached me about the Defender to Contender challenge, the chance to prove myself in a new sport was a real draw.

    "Boxing is an amazing sport for the mind and the body. I have always had a passion for it and this challenge is the perfect opportunity to show people what's possible. It's a challenge I'm not taking lightly, clearly not everyone can become a professional boxer, but with the team of experts Betfair are putting together and the drive I have to succeed, anything is possible."

    The centre-back who made 81 appearances for England, won the English Premier League (EPL) title six times and Champions League once with Manchester United.

