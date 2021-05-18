KK Shailaja, Who Led Kerala’s COVID Fight, Axed From Next Cabinet

KK Shailaja, the face of Kerala’s fight against Nipah and COVID-19 during her stint as health minister, will not be a part of the next Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet. Instead, she will be appointed as the party’s whip.

The 21-member Kerala Cabinet will take oath on Thursday, 20 May.

"“All sitting ministers have been dropped, including Health Minister KK Shailaja. The party has selected MB Rajesh as Speaker candidate and KK Shailaja as Party Whip. TP Ramakrishnan has also been appointed as the Parliamentary Party Secretary.”" - CPI(M) State Committee

Popularly known as ‘Teacher’, Shailaja won by a margin of 61,035 votes – considered the highest in the recent electoral history in the recent times – from the Mattannur Assembly constituency. Her victory margin is even bigger than that of Chief Minister-elect Pinarayi Vijayan.

International Acclaim for Fight Against Niaph, COVID

While Shailaja made her Assembly debut 25 years ago, the last five years has put her on the national map – in recognition of handling the Nipah virus attack in the state before COVID-19 pandemic.

Not only did she receive international acclaim for her leadership during the first wave of the pandemic, she is also the face of firefighting the second wave of infections in the state.

“What I want to highlight is that we faced many challenges during our tenure. We had a devastating hurricane, floods, the Nipah virus, and COVID-19 pandemic, but we rose to the occasion each time. The people saw this and were happy with the model of governance in Kerala and hence, we have been voted to power again for the work we have done,” she told NDTV, after her massive victory on 2 May.

‘Where Is the Continuity’: Twitter Slams Decision to Axe Shailaja

People took on Twitter to slam that LDF’s decision, asking for the ‘continuity’ that was promised.

