Ex-Juve midfielder Hernanes eases Sao Paulo relegation fears

Rio de Janeiro, Oct 23 (IANS) Former Juventus midfielder Hernanes and Argentina international striker Lucas Pratto struck first-half goals as Sao Paulo moved out of the relegation zone with a 2-0 victory over Flamengo in Brazil's Serie A football championship.

Pratto, on Sunday, opened the scoring in the 14th minute at the Morumbi stadium in Sao Paulo by poking in from close range before Hernanes headed in a Christian Cueva cross on the stroke of halftime, reports Xinhua news agency.

The result at the Pacaembu stadium lifted Sao Paulo to 14th in the 20-team standings while Flamengo remained sixth with eight matches remaining.

In Porto Alegre, Dudu netted a brace as defending champions Palmeiras kept their title hopes alive with a 3-1 victory over Gremio.

Midfielder Moises was also on the scoresheet for the visitors while Michel netted a late goal for the hosts at Gremio Arena.

Palmeiras jumped to second in the standings, six points behind Corinthians, who have a game in hand. Gremio dropped to fourth, nine points off the pace.

In other matches on Sunday, Atletico Paranaense won 2-1 at home to Sport Recife, Bahia beat Vitoria 2-1, Atletico Mineiro won 3-1 at Cruzeiro, Santos secured a 1-0 home victory over Atletico Goianiense, Chapecoense won 2-0 at home to Fluminense and Avia won 2-1 at Ponte Preta.

