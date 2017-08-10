Ex-Ireland keeper Shay Given keeps ISL options open

Kolkata, Aug 10 (IANS) Hot on the heels of Ireland's most-capped player Robbie Keane joining Indian Super League (ISL) defending champions ATK, former Irish goalkeeper Shay Given has also kept his "doors open" for a stint in the cash-rich football league.

The 41-year old, best known for his days at Newcastle United where he stood under the bar 354 times, told Irish Mirror on Thursday: "It definitely wouldn't be a door I'd shut."

"I said I'd speak to them a bit later because that season doesn't start until October. Robbie has just signed up so there would be somebody out there I'd know."

Given, a free agent, is currently training with fifth tier English club Macclesfield Town FC.

"I've a few clubs in England showing an interest -- I'm just not committed to anything yet," Given said.

"It has got to be right for me. I'd like to go to a club that still use me in some sort of capacity rather than picking up money.

"I'd still like to have an everyday involvement in playing. Even at Macclesfield I've enjoyed the banter and getting to know them.

"I'm going to miss that because I know it's going to end. I'd just like to keep it going because it's all I've done for the past 25 years. It's going to be hard to step away," Given said on his retirement plans.

The shot-stopper, who played in every match for Ireland during the 2002 World Cup helping his country reach the knockout stages, said his decision to move will also depend on his family.

"But the next move has got to be right from my family point of view. Location is important but it would only be until next summer I suppose, so you'd have to weigh it up if there's travel.

"I'm not saying it would have to be the north-west of England."

The fourth edition of the ISL is slated to start from November and will run simultaneously with the I-League.

--IANS

dm/tri/dg