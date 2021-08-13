Ex-HNLC Militant Gunned Down by Meghalaya Police at His Residence During Raid

A former militant of the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) Chesterfield Thangkhiew was shot dead by the police on Friday morning when he tried to attack the cops during a raid at his residence at Mawlai Kynton Massar in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district in connection with a series of blasts across the state recently.

According to the police, the dreaded militant, who had surrendered in 2018, was attacking the police team with a knife when they tried to enter his house during an operation to arrest him for his alleged involvement in the two IED blasts at Laitumkrah and Khliehriat police reserve.

Two of his sons – Grainy Ferrous Greenfield Diengdoh and Olifin Zyircanium Greenfield Diengdoh, who were present during the incident – were also taken for further interrogation.

The joint operation was conducted by two police teams led by East Jaintia Hills SP and East Khasi Hills SP (Traffic, Law & Order) at around 3 am.

Speaking to media, DGP R Chandranathan said, “During investigation of these two cases, we found ‘incontrovertible evidence’ of Chesterfield Thangkhiew’s involvement especially in the Khliehriat bomb blast case and we also found his involvement and links to the Shillong blast case.”

“When they entered his house, he tried to stab one of the constables and purely exerting the right to defence. One round was fired and Chesterfield was injured in the abdomen and he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries while he was taken to the hospital,” he added.

Incriminating evidence has been seized from the residence of the surrendered cadre including a firearm and a knife, and two more persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the cases, the police said.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident and the probe of the case will be supervised by a senior officer to further ascertain the facts and circumstances.

However, people including the family of the slain ex-HNLC leader have questioned the timing of the operation.

Story continues

When asked about it, Chandranathan said, “Raids and search operations are done after a lot of work and these things are not done at whims and fancies – of course, there was an urgency in the wake of the blast which had taken place on August 10 and also the threat looming large in the run up to August 15 celebrations in the state, it was necessary for us to expedite. Regarding the timing, that is how the men and responsible officers on the ground decide.”

The DGP, however, refused to comment on the allegation made by Chesterfield’s family that the operation was “pre-planned” as they rejected the knife theory by saying, “I am speaking on records so I have no comments to make”.

“We had to arrest him in the interest of the case. Now this thing has happened, he shouldn’t have challenged the police party, it was a wrong thing to do,” he stated.

When asked if it was possible for a man to attack 5-6 armed personnel with a knife, he said, “It is not like that. The ground is always different. When incidents take place most of the time it is not the way you expected it to be.”

He also clarified that the two sons were never arrested but were only taken for verification “because we have to ascertain their role also as it is a matter of investigation.” The DGP further claimed that the gun seized from the ex-militant leader was an “illegal weapon”.

To another query, he further maintained, “We decided to arrest because we had reached a point where we had incontrovertible evidence against him. This I am saying on record.”

Stating that investigation is continuing as there are more people to be arrested in the IED blast incidents, the DGP said, “We now know the entire set up and matrix of the organization (HNLC).”

On the HNLC’s claim that police intelligence has been using its former leaders, Chandranathan said that the outfit should come out with specific allegations.

On being asked if Chesterfield was acting as a mediator between the government and the outfit, Chandranathan, however, said that the government’s position in as far as peace talks is concerned is very clear that the outfit should first surrender, accept central policy and come for talks.

On the other hand, the DGP informed that the police are taking action against the threat issued by the HNLC to Satte Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui.

Thangkhiew, was the wanted self-styled general secretary of the once notorious and banned militant organisation of Meghalaya, who surrendered before authorities in 2018. Che, as he was known, surrendered before Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong at the Police Headquarters in the presence of former DGP R P Agarwal among others.

A founding member of the Hynniewtrep Achik Liberation Council in 1987, Chesterfield held the post of a general secretary when it was re-christened HNLC in 1997. The HALC was the first militant tribal outfit in Meghalaya.

Earlier, one Tenzing Khonglah, an over ground worker of the HNLC, was arrested in connection with the Laitumkhrah bomb blast. The DGP said that Khonglah is a lone harbourer who was linked with HNLC. He was arrested and the matter is being investigated.

HNLC’s THREAT

The banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) has threatened to take revenge against State Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui and two other surrendered cadres of the outfit hours after Thangkhiew was gunned down.

“We have decided to revenge Herman, Treng and especially Lahkmen Rymbui for without his order, the incident of taking his (Chesterfield) life could not have happened…We will see for how many years Rymbui will sit on that chair,” HNLC general secretary-cum-publicity secretary Sainkupar Nongtraw said in a statement issued on Friday.

“It is also urged that people, NGOs or surrendered cadres should refrain from working with the two (Herman and Treng) because if anything happens to them, the outfit will not be responsible,” Nongtraw said while extending condolences to the bereaved family of Chesterfield.

Expressing shock at the killing of its ex-leader, Nongtraw said, “In fact that Chesterfield was being used by the IB and the SB all this while for him to consult with the outfit for talks. Our letters to the IB and the SB were sent through him.”

He also claimed that five years ago, Chesterfiled received dead threat from Herman Pakyntein. “What has happened today was because the SHNLC like Herman Pakyntein, Treng Saw are involved with the police to take Chesterfield’s life,” he said.

“Kynsai War and Herman are indulging in collecting money in the name of the outfit especially from non-tribal as per our information and the same was being divided among themselves,” Nongtraw further alleged.

Claiming that Chesterfield was not involved with the activities of the HNLC, he said, “He (Chesterfield) was however acting as a mediator between the outfit and the SB and IB.”

The HNLC leader also urged the NGOs to do their own investigation to find out whether Chesterfield was involved with the outfit or not.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here