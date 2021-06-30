Ex-Gratia for COVID Deaths: SC Directs NDMA to Frame Guidelines

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 30 June, directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to lay down guidelines for minimum standard of relief including payment of ex gratia assistance to family members of persons who succumbed to COVID-19, reported Live Law India.

""We direct NDMA to form guidelines for ex-gratia compensation for family members of persons who succumbed to covid as per minimum standards of relief. The reasonable amount to be provided is left to the wisdom of national authority."" - Supreme Court

The apex court bench led by Justices Ashok Bhushan and MR Shah instructed the NDMA to have the guidelines in place within 6 weeks.



The court added that if the NDMA is unsuccessful in the task, it has failed to perform its duties under section 12 of the Disaster Management Act.

""There is nothing on record to show the guidelines for the minimum standard of relief, since section 12 is mandatory, national authority has to prescribe guidelines which includes ex-gratia. By not prescribing guidelines national authority has failed to perform its job under Section 12 of the Act," the judgment said." - Supreme Court

The court also stated that death certificates issued to the family members should have the date and cause of death as COVID-19. Pertinently, the court said that there should also be facility for correcting the cause of death if the family is not satisfied.

