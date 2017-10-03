Ex-Germany football star Klose looking at coaching career

Berlin, Oct 3 (IANS) Former Germany star Miroslav Klose is planning a career as a football coach. The 39-year-old intends to get a coaching license as early as in summer 2018.

"If I want to become a coach I have to take care of a team. That is what I intend to do," the 2014 World Cup winner said in a recent interview, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

In a few years, the German Bundesliga is his goal, according to Germany's most successful international with 71 goals. He was capped 137 times.

"To once work in the Bundesliga is one of my dreams," Klose said, adding he would still have to decide if he will start his new career in the youth section of a club or start with an adult team.

"I think it is a good strategy to gain experience in the youth education. I get along with youngsters well. But first I have to develop a feeling what would be the best start for me, the Bundesliga, a lower league or a youngsters' team," Klose said.

For the last few months, Klose had been working as an advisor for the German national team and head coach Joachim Loew.

Klose joined the German national team coaching staff as a trainee taking care of the team's strikers.

"Together with assistant coach Marcus Sorg, I create video-clips showing the forwards what they could do better. I am part of the coaching team and attend all training sessions," Klose commented. "We deliver our impressions at halftime during the games."

Next, to work during training sessions and games, Klose is involved in scouting the team's next opponents.

The former professional is happy about the opportunity to be part of a coaching team. "This is a great experience for me," Klose said.

It is helpful for him to have played at a top level as a player. "I know what a player feels and what a player is thinking about during a game. Like others I have experienced the same moments on the pitch myself," the former striker said.

Klose played for 1. FC Kaiserslautern, Werder Bremen, Bayern Munich, Lazio Rom and won two national titles in Germany, the German Cup once and once the Italian Cup.

Klose is the highest goal-scorer in FIFA World Cups, with 16 strikes over the 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014 editions. He is the player having scored the most goals after turning 30 (32) for the German national team.

Klose retired after the 2014 World Cup but continued to play for Lazio until the end of the 2015/2016 season.

He would still have to learn more about tactics as football today requires much more tactical options than 10 years before. "It is important to develop a feeling for the right moment to speak about necessary improvements. I have learned much about details that are important," Klose said.

According to Loew's plans, Klose is supposed to stay with the German team until the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Klose told German media he sees his future "on the pitch", indicating the administrative job as a sports director won't meet his plans.

He said the job as a coach working for Bayern Munich would be a dream of many coaches and is in his mind too.

--IANS

pur/bg