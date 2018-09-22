Ex-French President called our PM thief, Modi should clarify: Rahul Gandhi

After former French President Francois Hollande's explosive interview with a French media regarding Rafale Deal, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should clarify that what he said was true or false. "Ex-President of France has made a statement about the PM of India. He says with regard to Rafale contract, 'we didn't have any say in this matter. It's the Indian Govt that proposed", said Rahul Gandhi while addressing a press conference.