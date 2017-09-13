Ex-England woman cricketer Jan Brittin no more

London, Sep 13 (IANS) Former England woman cricketer Jan Brittin passed away here due to cancer at the age of 58.

Brittin, who died on Tuesday, was part of England's World Cup-winning side in 1993.

Brittin was the leading run-scorer and century-maker in Women's Test cricket with five hundreds in her 27 matches between 1979 and 1998, espncricinfo reported.

The right-hander played 63 ODIs, and top-scored with 48 when England beat New Zealand at Lord's to win the World Cup.

Her Test best of 167 came against Australia at Harrogate in 1998 -- in the penultimate match of her career -- and she opened alongside Charlotte Edwards, who paid tribute on Twitter calling Brittin "her idol".

