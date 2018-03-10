Ex-cricketer Chetan Chauhan says, BCCI shouldn't withhold Shami's contract

Former cricketer Chetan Chauhan backed Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami, whose wife accused him of domestic violence and extramarital affairs, by saying that it is his personal matter and it has nothing to do with cricket and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should not withhold his contract."The good thing is they have not cancelled the contract and only withheld it. I think the contract should go on because as far as the cricket ability is concerned there is nothing to do with it. And also he has not been pronounced guilty by the court," said Chauhan. Meanwhile, Police have charged Shami under several sections of the IPC, including the non-bailable ones of attempt to murder, rape, assault and criminal intimidation. Police have taken action on the basis of a complaint filed by his wife.