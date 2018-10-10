Ex-CJI Dipak Misra attends musical event by Ankita Kumar's Piano Academy

Former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra seems to be enjoying his retirement by catching up on one of his favourite pass times- Hindi film music. While attending a musical event in Delhi's M.L. Bhartia Auditorium, Mishra was seen enjoying piano music rendered by the students of Ankita Kumar's Piano Academy. Two students of the academy Shounak Malhotra and Saisha Khanna rendered Hindi film music and Western classics on the piano. 13-year-old Shounak Malhotra and 14-year-old Saisha Khanna mesmerised the audience with their marvelous music. Talking about the event, Retired Justice Dipak Mishra said, "These young pianists have displayed incredible talent and stage presence in their performance today. I am very impressed by both Shounak and Saisha and I congratulate their teacher Ankita Kumar who has honed their talent and worked so hard on them." Former CJI Misra is known for his landmark judgments like Cauvery Water dispute, upholding of the death sentence of the four convicts of the Nirbhaya rape case etc. The show's curtain was raised by award winning pianist and founder of the piano academy Ankita Kumar with her rendition of Raj Kapoor's classic 'Jaago Mohan Pyare.'