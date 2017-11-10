Ex-Brazil striker Fred fires Mineiro to victory

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 10 (IANS) Former Brazil striker Fred struck a late goal as Atletico Mineiro recorded a 3-2 home victory over Atletico Goianiense in the Brazilian Serie A championship.

Andrigo put the visitors ahead just before the half-hour mark after Atletico Mineiro defender Fabio Santos cancelled out Diego Rosa's opener on Thursday, reports Xinua news agency.

Midfielder Luan equalized just after halftime before Fred combined with former national teammate Robinho before firing a shot into the top corner.

The result lifted Atletico Mineiro to 10th in the standings with five matches remaining and maintained the team's remote chance of securing a 2018 Copa Libertadores berth.

