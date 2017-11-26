Ex-Brazil striker Andre lifts Sport's Serie A survival hopes

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 26 (IANS) Former Brazil international striker Andre Ribeiro scored two first-half goals as Sport Recife beat Fluminense 2-1 in the Brazilian Serie A football championship here.

Andre netted in the 12th and 23rd minutes before Marcos Junior pulled a goal back for the hosts just before halftime at the Maracana stadium on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Both teams frittered away chances to score in the second half as Sport survived to clinch their 11th win of the season.

Former Bordeaux and Dynamo Kyiv player Andre, who has been capped four times for Brazil's national team, is now the third-top scorer in the competition with 15 goals in 34 matches.

The result saw Sport move two points clear of the relegation zone while Fluminense remained 14th with one round of matches remaining.

--IANS

sam/bg