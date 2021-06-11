Ex-BJP vice president Mukul Roy, son join TMC in Mamata's presence

Mukul Roy and his son Subhranshu Roy joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday in Kolkata (ANI).

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 11 (ANI): Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice president Mukul Roy and his son Subhranshu Roy joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Kolkata on Friday in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

This comes a month after the TMC secured a landslide victory in the West Bengal assembly elections.

There were reports floating around for some time that Mukul Roay would rejoin the TMC.

The event was preceded by a meeting between him and the top brass of TMC, including Mamata and TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee at the Trinamool Congress Bhavan in Kolkata.

Roy had contested the Assembly election from Krishnangar Uttar constituency and defeated TMC candidate actor Koushani Mukherjee.

Mukul Roy, a founding member of the TMC, had changed camps and joined BJP in November 2017. (ANI)