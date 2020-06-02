Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Files Complaint Against Ekta Kapoor

Former Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Pathak aka Hindustani Bhau had filed a police complaint against producers Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor in Mumbai, referring to them as “anti-national”.

Pathak, a YouTuber, took to Instagram to upload a video, wherein he is seen standing outside the Khar Police station “Police complaint filed in the Khar Police Station against Ekta Kapoor. Police Complaint filed today by me against anti national people Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor for disrespecting our indian military, national emblem, colonel tag and defaming our country”.

Explaining his action, Bhau said that he took strong objection to an ALTBalaji show, XXX. Ekta Kapoor is the founder of ALTBalaji, and in its second season the show had an episode titled ‘Pyaar Aur Plastic’ that caused a huge controversy.

The Bigg Boss contestant said that XXX has a scene wherein an army jawaan's wife is seen having an extra-marital affair while her husband is away on duty. In one of the scenes, the wife in question has her boyfriend don her husband’s uniform. In his video, Pathak said this is extremely disrespectful.

A similar complaint was filed by a Hyderabad-based social activist. The complainant also raised an objection against Ekta Kapoor’s show. However, the Hyderabad cyber crime police dismissed the complaint saying there was no evidence of the same.

