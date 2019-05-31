Ex-Army officer from Assam declared 'foreigner', sent to detention camp

Md. Sanaullah, an ASI of Border Police, was declared as a 'foreigner' and was sent to detention centre. The incident took place on May 29 after a Foreigners' Tribunal in Assam declared him as a foreigner. He had also served in Army for 30 years, was designated as Captain. He was also conferred a medal by President of India for his service. Md. Azmal Haq, retired Army officer and Md. Sanaullah's relative said, "This is a conspiracy hatched by some Border Police personnel. They submitted false information about him that he was born in Dhaka, Bangladesh and also that he doesn't know how to read and works as a labourer".