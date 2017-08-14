Ex-AIIMS chief is VC of Mahatma Gandhi University

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Former Director of AIIMS M.C. Misra has joined as the new Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University of Medical Sciences and Technology (MGUMST), Jaipur. The medical institution is among the biggest private medical colleges in India.

Misra, among India's top general surgeons who served the All India Institute of Medical Sciences for three decades, will also hold the position of Director for Surgical Disciplines at the university.

"After superannuation from AIIMS, I strongly felt that I cannot reconcile to retirement doing nothing. I also somewhere deep down feel God willing that I have at least 25 more years to lead a productive life. I considered that MGUMST will give me that opportunity to continue to pursue my passion of institution and nation building," Misra told IANS on Monday.

Misra holds the record for the maximum number of endocrine surgeries in the country for adrenal glad tumours.

--IANS

rup/him/bg