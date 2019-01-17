EWS quota bill: RJD sees upper cast people with hatred, says Sushil Modi

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday attacked Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and termed them "haters of upper cast people" after RJD took a u-turn on the issue of 10 percent reservation for Economically Backward Sector (EWS) among the general category. He said, "RJD is the only party which not only opposed the 10% EWS quota bill but also voted against it. RJD sees the upper cast people with hatred and think that the upper casts have no right to live in India. RJD is trying to save itself as its leaders are opining differently."