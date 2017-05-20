"EVMs are open for visual inspection during the challenge too", says Nasim Zaidi

Chief Election Commissioner of India Nasim Zaidi addressed a press conference on the working of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the national capital on Saturday and said that all future elections will be held with Voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) and EVMs across polling stations. The Election Commission of India (ECI) also threw open the challenge to all national and state political parties from June 3rd onwards. They can nominate three authorised persons and will need to confirm their interest by 5 pm on 26 May.