EVM-VVPAT hearing in SC: Court dismissed our review prayer, says Abhishek Singhvi

After the hearing of EVM and VVPAT in the Supreme Court, Congress leader and Supreme Court lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "Earlier, we had filed a petition by the 21 parties of India which represent roughly 70%-75% of electorate. The signatories to the affidavit with the petition and the review petition include current sitting chief ministers, presidents of parties and other leaders as well as nominees of individual parties. This is only to underline the grave and serious interest of these leaders on the issue at hand namely an increase of VVPAT counting as a sample auto check. We are not talking about EVMs for the present, we bow down to the court order which has just now dismissed our review prayer."