After a self-styled hacker Syed Suja at an event in London claimed that former BJP minister Gopinath Munde was allegedly murdered as he knew that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) can be hacked, Munde's daughter Pankaja Munde spoke to the mediapersons. "My father's death has been probed by CBI and even Election Commission of India has termed the claims as political slugfest," she said.