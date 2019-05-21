EVM row: Congress searching for excuse of their defeat, says RS Prasad

While speaking to ANI on Opposition parties meeting with the Election Commission of India (ECI), Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Opposition leaders are trying to create unnecessary drama over matter of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and that clearly shows their frustration. They are simply searching for the excuse of their defeat." "When Congress party won Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, that time EVM was absolutely fine but now it is not. Nothing can be funnier than this," he added.