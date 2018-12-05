EVM row: Congress party is not confident of its victory, says CM Chouhan

Hours after the Congress party had approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) alleging mishandling of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Congress party is trying to make a joke of election process. Election Commission and the entire administration did more strictness with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). I was not even allowed to attend the cremation ceremony of one of my party member as his residence is located at some other constituent assembly"."We were following the moral code of conduct. Still, Congress party is trying to question EC in all these matters. They shouldn't stoop low and interrogate the Election Commission of India in this regard", he added."Congress party is not confident of its victory. They are also trying to suppress the voice of entire administration in this matter. Making changes in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) is not a joke. BJP have full trust on the transparency of EC". Chouhan further stated.