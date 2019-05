While addressing the media in Hyderabad today, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "Election Commission (EC) must show their independence, I believe Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs) should be 100% (100 per cent matching of VVPAT slips with the Voting Machines). 'EVM ki rigging nahi hui hai, Hindu mind ki rigging ho chuki hai'."