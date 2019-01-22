EVM hacking row: Syed Shuja has ISI link, says Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Giriraj Singh on Tuesday alleged that 'cyber security researchercc Syed Shuja has links with Pakistan's Inter-services Intelligence (ISI). Shuja, yesterday claimed that he was a part of the team at Electronic Corporation of India Ltd (ECIL), which designed and developed the EVMs and claimed that the 2014 general elections in India were rigged. The Union Minister said, "The whole episode must be enquired and to find out whether Shuja have links with ISI. The whole drama is organised by Congress."