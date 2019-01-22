EVM hackathon: BJP slams Congress, questions Kapil Sibal's presence

Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday addressed a press conference in the national capital. Speaking to mediapersons, Prasad said, "In what capacity was Kapil Sibal present at the EVM hackathon event? He was there to monitor the press conference on behalf of Congress. Is the Congress-sponsored event designed to defame the popular mandate of India?." He added "Ashish Ray is a contributor in National Herald. He praises Rahul Gandhi a lot in his column in National Herald."