‘Have Evidence?’: Twitter on Govt’s Khalistani Infiltration Claim

The Narendra Modi government on Tuesday, 12 January, argued in the Supreme Court that “Khalistanis have infiltrated” the ongoing farmers’ protests against three controversial farm laws.

Attorney General Venugopal, on Tuesday, according to media reports, said: "We have said that Khalistanis have infiltrated into the protests.”

Meanwhile, according to NDTV, senior lawyer Harish Salve, appearing for a petitioner in favour of farm laws, told the Supreme Court: "Those who organised rallies for Khalistan have put up flags at the protests.”

Reacting to this aspersion cast by the government on some of those protesting the NDA government’s new farm laws, the Congress party tweeted:



“PM Modi, your lawyer has stated that khalistanis have infiltrated the farmer protests, if true, why have you done nothing to remove such elements from this Satyagraha?

If not then the next time you & your party deign to call someone anti-national, please start with yourselves.”

'Can We Have Some Evidence, Then?'

Many, including senior journalist Vinod K Jose and activist Mona Ambegaonkar, have taken to Twitter to demand proof from the Attorney General, on Tuesday, after he made such a serious accusation against protesting farmers.



Vinod K Jose wrote: “Can we have some evidence then? If not, irresponsible statements like this might damage the government’s standing more.”

'Another Attempt to Identify People By Their Clothes?'

Meanwhile, others too came forward to condemn the Attorney General for casting an aspersion of this magnitude against the protesting farmers.

INC Nagaland Secretary Yanger Longkumar, even went on to shed light at the emptiness of the allegation, by stating: “If Khalistanis have indeed infiltrated the farmers protest as alleged, then they must be the most peaceful terrorist group in history.”

