Evidence Points at Indian Sponsorship: Pakistan on Lahore Blast

Calling the explosion near Jamaat-ud-Dawa leader Hafiz Saeed's residence 'Indian State-sponsored terrorism', Pakistan has alleged that it was orchestrated by an Indian citizen who has associations with the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW).

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan's National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf said,

"“We have concrete evidence and intelligence, including financial and telephone records, that point to direct Indian sponsorship of these terrorists.”" - Moeed Yusuf

The blast in Lahore's Johar Town left three dead and 24 injured. "I want to make sure that our message is heard very clearly about this particular incident on the 23 June in Lahore," he added.

What Imran Khan Said

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated the allegation on Twitter, saying that "planning and financing of this heinous terror attack has links to Indian sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan" and urged the international community to mobilise against this "rogue behaviour".

This coordination led to identifying the terrorists & their international linkages. Again, planning & financing of this heinous terror attack has links to Indian sponsorship of terrorism against Pak. Global community must mobilise int institutions against this rogue behaviour — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 4, 2021

Pakistan Alleges Cyberattacks

Further, Yusuf that on Sunday that Pakistan's information infrastructure had also seen thousands of coordinated cyber attacks on 23 June. He said, “The cyber attacks were carried out so that our investigations could not be successful and would face obstacles and time could be gained for the network to disperse,” news publication Dawn quoted him as saying.

He added that the nation's intelligence agencies were equipped to combat the cybersecurity threats and were, hence, successful in their investigations.

The Pakistani national security advisor accused India of these breaches, saying that Pakistan has "no doubt that the Johar Town blast and the cyber attacks were linked".

"And the number, in which they (cyber attacks) were done, there is no doubt that there was state involvement of our neighbour,” he added.

Elaborating on the accusation, he said that the “direct origin” of the money used to administer the attack was in India, The Indian Express reported.

Background

Among those injured in the blast, 13 were treated at the Jinnah Hospital, while eight were discharged, reported Dawn.

Saeed is wanted in India for the 2008 Mumbai terror attack and other terror cases.

Before the press briefing on Sunday, Punjab Inspector General of Police Inam Ghani had said, "We have identified the person who was delegated the task to carry out the reconnaissance and execute the attack." identifying the suspect as Eid Gul, The Economic Times reported.

Apprising the media of another suspect, he said, "He took the car from Peter Paul David and did a dry run in Lahore."

(With inputs from Dawn, Economic Times and The Indian Express.)

