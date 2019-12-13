Evidence of measures to boost investment can be seen in record FDI inflows: CEA Subramanian

Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) KV Subramanian on December 13 said that measures to boost investment have been fruitful and it can be seen with Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows. "Evidence of measures to boost investment is actually seen in the record FDI inflows - US$ 35 Billion in the first half of 2019-20 as against US$ 31 Billion during the same period last year. It's a good sign of foreigners seeing India as a very important destination," said Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) said during his presentation in a press conference, which was held by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.