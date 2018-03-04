Everything happens the way it's supposed to: Bruce Willis

Los Angeles, March 4 (IANS) Actor Bruce Willis says he truly believes that everything in life happens exactly the way it is meant to be.

"I truly believe, on a deep level, that everything happens exactly the way it's supposed to in life," Willis said in a statement.

Willis, whose performances have always contained a deep and layered understanding of his characters and the times they live in, is seen as Paul Kersey in "Death Wish".

He saw Kersey as a man who laid down and followed his own preordained path.

"Approaching this film, I thought it's clear that this character was on the path he was supposed to be on. To be a doctor, as Paul Kersey is, you have to want to help people. And then, though it came from a tragedy, after his family is attacked, Kersey gets to where he is because he's supposed to be there -- one way or the other. And all of that was there in the script," Willis said.

A remake of the 1974 action thriller with the same name, "Death Wish" is directed by Eli Roth. It tells the story of Kersey, a father, who when his wife is murdered and his daughter sexually assaulted, becomes a vigilante killer nicknamed "The Grim Reaper".

The Carnival Motion Pictures' project "Death Wish" released in India on March 2 in English, Hindi and Tamil languages.

