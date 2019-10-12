Everything is going smoothly: FM Sitharaman on mergers of banks

Union Minister of Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman met Chief Managing Directors (CMDs) of Public Sector in Delhi on October 14. Sitharaman said, "In this particular interaction with the bankers, there was a presentation given by Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) who showed based on the Monetary Policy Committee data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on where the credit flows are happening, where the credit flow is getting congested." On mergers of the bank, FM Nirmala said, "On the merger of banks, everything is going smoothly, the bank boards have all been on board, they have taken the necessary steps to keep that process going smoothly."

"