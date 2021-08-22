'Everything Built In Last 20 Years Is Now Finished', Afghanistan MP Breaks Down On Reaching India From Kabul

An Indian Air Force (IAF) transport aircraft arrived at Hindan air base in Ghaziabad with 168 passengers including some eminent Afghan leaders from Hindu and Sikh communities, on Sunday (22 August) morning.

Senator Narender Singh Khalsa was one of the passengers evacuated by the IAF. He was in tears as he landed in New Delhi and broke down when asked about Afghanistan.

"I feel like crying...Everything that was built in the last 20 years is now finished. It's zero now," he stated.

#WATCH | Afghanistan's MP Narender Singh Khalsa breaks down as he reaches India from Kabul.



This was the second evacuation made by the Indian authorities to bring back the stranded Indian and Afghan nationals who wanted to come to India after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan on 15 August 2021.

The first air rescue operation was made on 17 August, when an IAF C-17 aircraft brought back 120 Indians, including Indian Ambassador Rudrendra Tandon, the last batch of the Indian embassy staff, ITBP personnel from the Kabul airport amidst the critical situation in Afghanistan.

The officials confirmed that 107 Indians have been brought back through this evacuation.

Apprehending that the Taliban militia may prevent the Afghan public representatives from taking the IAF flight, the entire plan was kept secret till the flight took off from Afghanistan.