'Everyone knows Rahul born here': Priyanka Gandhi on Congress president's citizenship row

Congress General Secretary from Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday reacted over Ministry of Home Affairs notice asking Rahul Gandhi to respond to a foreign citizenship allegation. Rubbishing the allegations she said, "The whole of India knows that Rahul Gandhi is an Indian. People have seen him being born and grow up in India." The MHA asked the Congress president to clarify his position on his nationality after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy cited a British company's document to allege that Rahul Gandhi is a British national. The MHA has asked Rahul Gandhi to respond in the matter within a fortnight.