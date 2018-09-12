Everybody will relate to struggles of 'Sui Dhaaga' characters: Anushka Sharma

Actors Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma launched a 'Green Ganesha' initiative during the promotion of their film 'Sui Dhaaga' in Mumbai. Both actors encouraged the audience to choose eco-friendly ways of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. Varun and Anushka both spoke about the essence of their characters and the film. Anushka spoke about the role of entrepreneurship and startups at the event. Speaking on the same, she said, "Seeing India's history with start ups and entrepreneurship, it is amazing that entrepreneurship is a big deal in India. It is also celebrated in a huge way. A lot of things have come out from here as 'Made in India'. And our film celebrates that. Our characters didn't have opportunities but they had talent. The struggle that our characters undertook to reach where they are, it is truly a human story. Everybody will be able to relate to it because everyone has seen some kind struggle in their life. The film is an entertainer, it will make you laugh but it also carries a message. It is very well made and well packaged film." The film is helmed by director Sharat Katariya. 'Sui Dhaaga' is a film about finding love and respect through self-reliance. The film is set to release on September 28.