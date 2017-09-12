Everybody in India is a dynast, don't go after me: Rahul Gandhi

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi hit back at those who have accused him of reaping the benefits of dynasty politics and defended himself by saying that the entire nation is running on it and hence, one should not go only after him. Gandhi went ahead to justify his statement and said that 'even business magnet Ambanis are example of dynast, adding that's how the entire country is running. Gandhi was addressing the students of University of California, Berkeley on 'India at 70'.