Everybody should have the full right to love anyone: Abhishek Duhan

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Duhan says there should be no law putting any kind of restriction on love.

"We create boundaries between nations and houses. We can restrict people that you have to drive your car in a certain way or you need a visa to go abroad. We can do all of those things. But I don't think that there should be any kind of law or restriction or any boundaries telling us that you can love this and you can't love this," Abhishek told IANS.

"As humans, we are allowed to love anybody. You can't say that a man can't love a man, or a girl can't love a girl. They can. I believe everybody should have the full right to love anyone. Because spreading love is the most important part," he added.

Abhishek will soon be seen in "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga", which will be highlighting the complexities of being a homosexual in India.

A Fox Star Hindi project, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Sonam K Ahuja, Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla, Seema Pahwa and Brijendra Kala. Abhishek will be seen playing Sonam's brother in the film.

Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, it is co-produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Fox Star Studios. It will release on February 1.

Abhishek feels one should restrict hatred.

"Please put a ban that you can't hate anybody. Ban that you can't get angry on anybody, put a ban that you can't cheat on anybody and put a ban that you can't back stab anybody."

He added that it is important to pay attention "on other things which are creating problems".

"We have created so many things for our facility, which is destroying the nature, which is not good for us. There are a lot of bigger things that need attention and love is not one of them," he added.

--IANS

sug/sim/bg