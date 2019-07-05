Every player of 15-member squad believes he can be part of Playing XI: Dinesh Karthik

Wicket-keeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik, who played his first-ever world cup match against Bangladesh despite debuting for the country more than 15 years ago, said every player of 15-member squad prepares with a mindset that he can be a part of the playing 11. India, which secured its place in the semis after beating Bangladesh by 28 runs on Tuesday, will play its last group match against Sri Lanka on Saturday at the Headingly Carnegie ground in Leeds.