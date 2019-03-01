Every Indian proud that brave Wing Commander Abhinandan is from Tamil Nadu: PM Modi in Kanyakumari
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his Tamil Nadu visit to unveil several developmental projects, while addressing the gathering, PM Modi expressed his pride on Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was in captivity of Pakistan Army after he fell in Pakistan territory during 'dog fight' between India and Pakistan over LoC. "Every Indian is proud that the brave Wing Commander Abhinandan is from Tamil Nadu", said PM Modi.