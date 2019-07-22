Every Indian immensely proud today: PM Modi on successful launch of Chandrayaan-2

As the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the Chandrayaan 2, India's second moon mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this achievement said that every Indian is immensely proud today as the Chanrayaan-2 mission illustrates the prowess of country's scientists. "Efforts such as Chandrayaan 2 will further encourage our bright youngsters towards science, top quality research and innovation. Thanks to Chandrayaan, India's lunar Programme will get a substantial boost. Our existing knowledge of the Moon will be significantly enhanced," PM Modi further said.