Everton's Niasse suspended for 2 matches

London, Nov 23 (IANS) Everton striker Oumar Niasse was sanctioned by England's Football Federation with a two-game suspension for diving.

The Senegalese player was accused by the FA of diving in the penalty area after minimal contact with Crystal Palace defender Scott Dann during Saturday's English Premier League (EPL) game at Selhurst Park Stadium, which ended 2-2, reports Efe.

Everton scored on the penalty kick.

"It was alleged he committed an act of simulation which led to a penalty being awarded in the fifth minute of the game against Crystal Palace on November 18," the FA statement said on Wednesday.

"He denied the charge, however, it was found proven following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing today," the note added.

Niasse becomes the first player in the history of the EPL to be punished for simulation under a new rule introduced by the FA in May.

The 27-year-old will miss the Everton game on Sunday at home against Southampton and on November 29 at home against West Ham United.

Everton said in a statement that the club was "disappointed" with the decision of the FA, but would accept Niasse's suspension.

