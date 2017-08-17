Everton Sign Swansea Midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson in £45m Deal

The 27-year-old player passed his medical at the club earlier on Wednesday.

Everton completed the club-record signing of midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson from Swansea City for a fee around £45m.

The 27-year-old player passed his medical at the club earlier on Wednesday. According to a report on BBC, Sigurdsson’s transfer fee eclipses Everton’s previous record of £31.8m to Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku in 2014.

“Hopefully I will continue to create goals and score goals for the team and contribute to the kind of success we’re seeking at the club,” he said.

“This is an ambitious club and it is clear we are moving in a really good direction. The most important thing is that this team keeps winning games and climbing the table – and does that throughout the season.”

The Iceland international scored nine goals and made 13 assists last season to help the Swans avoid relegation.

“It took some time but finally we have signed the player,” Everton manager Ronald Koeman said.

“In my opinion, in his position he is one of the best in the Premier League. We have the player here and that’s really good for the team.”

Swansea had set an asking price of £50m for Sigurdsson in July after rejecting an offer worth about £40m from Leicester.