Everton sack coach Koeman after entering relegation

London, Oct 23 (IANS) English Premier League (EPL) football club Everton on Monday announced the sacking of Dutch coach Ronald Koeman after 16 months in charge.

On Sunday, Everton lost 2-5 to Arsenal at its Goodison Park home stadium, dropping to the Premier League's relegation zone in 18th place, reports Efe.

"Everton Football Club can confirm that Ronald Koeman has left the Club," the club said in a statement.

"Chairman Bill Kenwright, the Board of Directors and Major Shareholder Farhad Moshiri would all like to express their gratitude to Ronald for the service he has given to the Club over the past 16 months and for guiding the Club to seventh place in last season's Premier League campaign," it added.

The 54-year-old Dutchman spent $157 million on new players during the summer but still only managed to win two league games this season.

Koeman is the third coach to be fired in the Premier League this year, after his compatriot Frank de Boer was dismissed by Crystal Palace and Englishman Craig Shakespeare was sacked by Leicester City.

