Everton ban fan involved in clash with Lyon goalie

London, Oct 21 (IANS) English Premier League (EPL) football club Everton banned a fan from attending all future games after an incident during a Europa League clash on Thursday night.

The fan, holding a small child, was seen to be involved in a clash with the opposing Lyon during the second half of the match at Goodison Park which Everton lost 1-2 on Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Media reports said the fan appeared to push Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes in an on-pitch incident.

In a statement Everton FC said: "Club Officials have reviewed the footage of an incident that occurred in the 64th minute of the game against Olympique Lyonnais where supporters towards the front of the lower Gwladys Street End became involved in a confrontation between players.

"We have identified one individual whom action will now be taken against. This will include a ban from attending future Everton fixtures and the club registering a formal complaint with Merseyside Police."

A statement issued by Liverpool-based Merseyside Police said: "We can confirm officers are investigating following a disturbance on the pitch during a football match between Everton and Lyon at Goodison Park last night. Detectives will be reviewing footage and speaking to witnesses to establish what, if any, offences have been committed."

The European football body, Uefa will discuss the incident on November 16 with Everton facing a charge if "aggression by supporters against players."

Last month Everton was fined $11,700 by Uefa after crowd trouble during the home leg in August of their Europa League playoff match against Hajduk Split.

--IANS

sam/vm