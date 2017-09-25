Evening Newswrap September 25

Farooq Ahmad Dar, who was tied to army jeep by Major, was a voter, confirms Kashmir police

Farooq Ahmad Dar, the man who was tied to an Army jeep in a controversial incident in Kashmir, was indeed a voter and had gone out to cast his ballot on the fateful day when he was picked up by the Army unit.

India Today expose: Padmavati vandalisers Karni Sena runs extortion racket in name of Rajput pride

An India Today investigation has found that the Karni Sena is not motivated by 'Rajput pride' but greed for money when it stages protests against films.

Promoting Hardik Pandya was Ravi Shastri's idea, says Virat Kohli

Coming to bat at number 4, Pandya played a delightful 78-run knock off 72 balls to steer India home while chasing a competitive 294 for a win.

Move over Superman, Batman: UN taps Pakistan superheroine Burka Avenger to fight extremism

The United Nations is looking to take the help of a Pakistani superheroine to fight extremism and spread a message of peace and tolerance.